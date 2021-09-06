Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $185.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

