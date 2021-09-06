TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Up 0.3%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.24 and last traded at $115.15. Approximately 146,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 128,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.