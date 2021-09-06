The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,232.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,232 ($68.36) and last traded at GBX 4,775 ($62.39), with a volume of 27608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,751 ($62.07).

A number of research firms have commented on BKG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,808.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,814.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 33,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, with a total value of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,361,094 in the last ninety days.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

