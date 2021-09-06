The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.43% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $25,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $80.74 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

