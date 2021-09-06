The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.68). Approximately 254,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 348,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

GYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 266.43. The firm has a market cap of £500.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60.

In other news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

