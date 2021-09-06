The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of The Hackett Group worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.32.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

