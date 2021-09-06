The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Argent Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $330.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.84. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

