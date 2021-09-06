The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,230 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.65. 5,460,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,813. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

