The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

PNTG stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $901.34 million, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $3,069,153. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

