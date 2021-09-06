The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

PG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

