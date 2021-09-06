The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $830.71 million and approximately $294.05 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

