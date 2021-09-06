The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Boosted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 208.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $307.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.