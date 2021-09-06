The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce $251.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.90 million to $256.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $203.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $922.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

