The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of The Shyft Group worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

