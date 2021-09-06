The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.07. 5,398,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,909. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

