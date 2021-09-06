The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.07 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.