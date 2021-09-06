The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average is $181.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

