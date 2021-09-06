The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 8.3% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 86,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 61,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 167,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

