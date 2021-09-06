The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

