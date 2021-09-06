THEKEY Reaches Market Cap of $6.80 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $230,589.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000862 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000799 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

