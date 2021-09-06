Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $2.28 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $189.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00340189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00045962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.