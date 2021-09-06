THETA Trading 41.9% Higher This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. THETA has a total market cap of $9.31 billion and $1.06 billion worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be bought for $9.31 or 0.00017703 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

