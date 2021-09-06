Thisoption (TONS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 189.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Thisoption has a market cap of $325,468.15 and $15.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00151398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00209360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.52 or 0.07522002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,676.88 or 1.00015850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.49 or 0.00962846 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

