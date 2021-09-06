Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 263.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 175,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,704,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

