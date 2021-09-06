Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 9,812 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.30% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $81,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $306.65. 605,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $309.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

