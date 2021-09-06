Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202,252 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.35% of AECOM worth $32,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 774,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,255. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. AECOM has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. AECOM’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.