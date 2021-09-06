Thore Cash Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $79,913.67 and $21,369.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.81 or 0.00415647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

