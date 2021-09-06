ThreeFold (TFT) Price Reaches $0.0705 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 50% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $26,811.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00062726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00151393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00208892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

