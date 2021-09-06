Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Up 49.6% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $217,360.03 and $148.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00017600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00150696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00774781 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

