Throne (THN) Market Cap Tops $751,987.08

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $2.76 or 0.00005241 BTC on popular exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $751,987.08 and $7,892.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00149272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00206060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.06 or 0.07530570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,530.38 or 0.99817733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.00950751 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.