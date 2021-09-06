Thunder Token One Day Volume Hits $53.66 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $117.92 million and approximately $53.66 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00018741 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00484754 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

