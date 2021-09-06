Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Reaches $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00154575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00769809 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars.

