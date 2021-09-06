Tiger King (TKING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.73 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and $84,297.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00147520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00204423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.81 or 0.07476268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.19 or 0.99659541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00941626 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

