Time New Bank Reaches Market Cap of $16.42 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $715,535.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00144022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00771935 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

