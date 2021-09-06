Titan Coin Price Up 28.9% This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005652 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008352 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

