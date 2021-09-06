TitanSwap Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $6.98 or 0.00013256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $372.78 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

