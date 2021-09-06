TopBidder (BID) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,541.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 63% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. TopBidder has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $20,541.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TopBidder has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00066817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00017614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00140808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.86 or 0.00782023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00046905 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,123,701 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

