TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,445,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,162,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $219.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.