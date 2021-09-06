Tornado Cash Price Reaches $73.35 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $73.35 or 0.00139297 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $80.67 million and $7.40 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00200626 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.16 or 0.07494109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,570.70 or 0.99836312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.43 or 0.00937058 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

