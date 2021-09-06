Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 131,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,641,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.05 on Monday, hitting $2,874.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,667.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,388.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

