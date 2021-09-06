Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 57,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

