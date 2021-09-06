Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.91 and its 200-day moving average is $342.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

