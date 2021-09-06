Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,367. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.