Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 113.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866,133. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.