Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,747 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 633,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

