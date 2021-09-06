Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $455.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

