Tranche Finance Price Tops $0.76 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $36,047.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00145246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00797384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00047316 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

