Tranchess Hits Market Capitalization of $72.22 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00008318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $72.22 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,746.96 or 0.99978576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00077813 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001559 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.77 or 0.00590764 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,747 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.