Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.21 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

