Travala.com Price Up 36.3% This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00008917 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $239.84 million and approximately $112.35 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00204268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.75 or 0.07517320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,677.22 or 1.00181369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.88 or 0.00946863 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,150,587 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.